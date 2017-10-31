

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge in Washington, DC, has suspended key parts of President Donald Trump's controversial ban on transgender troops serving in the US military.



The Court order means that the military cannot take any actions to discharge or treat unfavorably any transgender people who are currently serving in any branch of the military or in the Coast Guard. The Court order also means that as of January 1, 2018, transgender people will be able to enlist and commission in the military.



A presidential directive that Trump signed in August bars enlistment by trans-gender individuals, prohibits coverage for certain critical medical procedures, and bans those currently in the military from serving.



In an interim guidance he issued later, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said trans-gender personnel in US military will be allowed to re-enlist until February 21, 2018, when he presents the president with a permanent policy on trans-gender ban.



No new sex reassignment surgical procedures for military personnel will be permitted after March 22, 2018.



The proposed ban faced multiple legal challenges by serving trans-gender members of the armed forces.



Considering one of these cases on Monday, the U. S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a 'preliminary injunction' that prohibits the Trump administration from banning transgender people from enlisting and serving in the military.



The ruling was issued in the first lawsuit challenging the discriminatory ban, brought by five transgender service members, who were represented by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD).



The Court found that the President's Memorandum of August 25 that prohibited transgender people from actively serving after March 23, 2018 was unconstitutional and may not be enforced.



US District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a 76-page decision that Trump's justifications for the policy 'do not seem to be supported by any facts,' noting 'it appears that the rights of a class of individuals were summarily and abruptly revoked for reasons contrary to the only then-available studies.'



The policy of ban on transgender people in US military was lifted by Barack Obama's administration last year.



The decision is the latest blow to an administration that has seen many of its flagship executive actions challenged and curbed in federal courts



Justice Department spokesperson Lauren Ehrsam said 'We disagree with the Court's ruling and are currently evaluating the next steps.'



