31.10.2017
BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Requests

PR Newswire
London, October 31

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

October 2017 Share Conversions

31 October 2017

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 October 2017 Share Conversion Date:

69 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for October 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 October 2017.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


