Food Service Market in APAC 2017-2021: Growing Popularity of Online & Mobile App-Based Food Ordering

The report forecasts the food service market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Food Service Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity of cafs. Millennials tend to socialize with their friends, especially in cafs. This trend has led to an increase in the number of specialty coffee shops and cafs. Thereby, strengthening the foodservice market. The increasing disposable incomes in emerging Asian, Eastern European, and Latin American economies and the growing caf culture are the main factors boosting the popularity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages like coffee and craft beers among the millennials.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the changing lifestyles and rise in demand for convenient food. Consumers these days are overwhelmed by their lifestyle obligations and have limited time to prepare food. They are, therefore, on the lookout for convenient food. Quick service restaurants provide household consumers and working population with convenience and food of their choice at their doorstep.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating raw material prices. The major challenge faced by vendors is the fluctuating prices of food commodities, such as meat, grains, sugar, and dairy products, which are vital for the preparation of food served in the quick service restaurants. During the last quarter of 2015, the global sugar prices shot up considerably. The increase in product price affects the consumer purchase decision, which, in turn, affects the market performance of the manufacturer. Raw materials, such as fruits, dairy products, and sugar, used in the making of smoothies, and plastic, aluminum, and paper used in the packaging of the smoothies have volatile prices based on availability.

