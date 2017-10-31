Lectra Reveals how Kauno Baltija is 'Fit for the Future' at the Drapers Fashion Forum

LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, for the fourth year running has sponsored the Drapers Fashion Forum. Entitled 'Fit for the Future', this year's event highlighted great insights from executives from some of industry's most significant brands such as Adidas, Levi Strauss & Co, ASICS, Clarks and Zalando.

Jean Patrice Gros, Managing Director, Northern Europe and UK, Lectra introduced Lectra's keynote speaking session highlighting that getting the fit right is a critical element of a products success. "When we shop we have a vast choice of product, the style we chose is a personal reflection of our identity. A poor fitting garment creates a perception of a poor low cost product," he explained.

In order to illustrate how crucial fit is in the product development process, Vidas Butkus, CEO of Kauno Baltija spoke about his company's successes with using Modaris/sup> 3D. "Fit is now the most important factor in high-end fashion. Quality cannot exist without a perfect fit. People will buy new brands, but unless they fit well, the customers will not come back. Fit guarantees customer loyalty and allows you to remain competitive," he confirms. Being a manufacturer of high-end ladieswear products for a global market he detailed that using Lectra's intuitive 3D virtual prototyping solution has helped Kauno Baltija reduce development time, achieve a perfect fit and facilitate seamless communication at the product development stage.

Confirming that Kauno Baltija have been able to visualize, adjust and virtually grade styles that fit perfectly in every size sharing his results with the audience; lead time reduced by 30%, sample returns reduced by 50% and development samples reduced from 3-5 to 1-2. "Sample development time has been cut by half. We still need samples, but we have experienced a massive reduction in the time spent making them," he said closing the presentation.

The Lectra hosted lunch explored what fashion businesses are doing to make their supply chains smarter and more connected, user friendly and agile. Executives form leading brands and retailers such as Adidas, Zalando, Jigsaw and Amazon shared their experience on how important a 360-degree view of the supply chain to their design and sourcing teams was and how accessing previous design and sales data was critical to the success of their product lines.

"With globalisation, strategies need to focus on improving communication both internally and externally. Having complete visibility of supply chain is key for fashion businesses to ensure the right product on the market at the right time," concluded Jean-Patrice Gros.

