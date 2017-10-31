Biostimulants Market to Grow at 10.43% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The biostimulants market size will reach $3.29 billion by 2022 from $2.00 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.43% between (2017-2022) driven by the rise in demand for sustainable farming practices, growth in research on cost-effective production processes, and the impact of biostimulants on the reduced application of fertilizers and production costs according to ReportsnReports.com.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the biostimulants market between 2017 and 2022. The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing significant demand due to the need to undertake efforts to ensure export quality to their North American and European neighbors, which had a sizeable impact on the region's economy, subsequently driving the growth of the biostimulants market.

The biostimulants market is dominated by key players such as Isagro (Italy), Arysta (Japan), BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Bio AG Alliance (US), FMC Corporation (US), Valagro (Italy), Biolchim (Italy), Koppert (Netherlands), Biostadt (India), and Italpollina (Italy).

The biostimulants market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region by studying the key markets. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). On the basis of application method, the foliar segment dominated the biostimulants market in 2016, in terms of value, due to its easy usage, less labor requirement, enhanced productivity, and faster rate of absorption, which are projected to drive the foliar segment in the biostimulants market.

The row crops segment dominated the biostimulants market in 2016. On the basis of crop type, the row crops segment dominated the biostimulants market in agricultural applications in 2016. The large cultivated areas under row crops such as cotton, corn, rice, and sugarcane in developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America are projected to drive the application of biostimulants in the row crops segment for sustainable agriculture approach.

This study estimates the global biostimulants market, in terms of value and area, till 2022, segmented on the basis of crop type, application method, active ingredient, and region. It offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of this market with reference to the competitive landscape, and the preferred development strategies such as investments, new product launches, and acquisitions to gain a larger share of the market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues of the market. It covers various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value and area, and future trends in the biostimulants market.

The biostimulants market has been gaining prominence among broad-acre crops to improve the crop productivity against different stress conditions such as intense heat, drought, salinity, or floods. Factors such as raw material availability and widening applications in row crops such as cereals and oilseeds for their efficient stress response mechanism are projected to drive the biostimulants market. However, factors such as different regulatory structures, uncertain climatic conditions, similar product formulations, and crop prices affect the growth of biostimulant market.

