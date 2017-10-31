

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump took aim at one of his favorite targets in a series of posts to Twitter early Tuesday morning, accusing the media of overhyping the story of the indictment of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.



Trump cited Manafort attorney Kevin Downing, who claimed there was 'no evidence' that his client or the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government.



'The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manafort's lawyer said, there was 'no collusion' and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign,' Trump tweeted.



Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates were indicted by a federal grand jury on twelve counts, including conspiracy against the United States.



The indictment unsealed Monday claims between 2006 and 2017, Manafort and Gates knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the U.S.



However, Downing claims Manafort's work lobbying for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine ended in 2014, over two years before he served in the Trump campaign.



Trump also attacked former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who secretly pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about interactions with Kremlin-connected Russian nationals.



'Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar,' Trump tweeted.



The president suggested the focus should be on Republican tax reform efforts rather than the news about Manafort and Papadopoulos.



'I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!' Trump tweeted.



Later Tuesday morning, Trump argued that the 'biggest story' from Monday was Democratic lobbyist and Podesta Group founder Tony Podesta stepping down.



The brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, Tony Podesta announced his resignation after coming under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.



'The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm,' Trump tweeted. 'What he know about Crooked Dems is earth shattering.'



He added, 'He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!'



Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion between his campaign and Russia, calling the investigation a 'witch hunt.'



