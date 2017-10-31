As from November 1, 2017, subscription rights (TR) issued by Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 13 2017.



Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ----------------------------------------- Short name: AERO TR ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520270 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145752 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/ 8 ----------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities/ 227 ----------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



As from November 1, 2017, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO BTA 1 ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520288 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145753 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/ 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities/ 227 ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------



For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.