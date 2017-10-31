Tavisca Solutions Launches OneConnect - The Only Travel Supplier Integration You Will Ever Need

DALLAS, Texas, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, has launched OneConnect, a PaaS-based solution to simplify the complexities of multi-supplier aggregation for online travel businesses.

OneConnect lets you access inventory from hundreds of travel suppliers without the need to integrate each one of them separately. Developed using modern technologies and hosted on the cloud, OneConnect can handle huge volumes of traffic, is performant, and ensures business uptime, all of these at an affordable pay-as-you-go pricing. This provides online travel businesses a faster way to experiment and expand their business at a very low cost.

"At tavisca, we always aim to enable a delightful travel experience for everyone. OneConnect plays a key role in this, by enabling travel businesses to provide a comprehensive set of travel options for their customers in a faster, smarter and a cost effective way." saidNikhil Prasad, Co-Founder, Tavisca Solutions.

OneConnect also comes pre-integrated with tavisca's leading real-time content mapping product, clarifi, which means that you no longer need to worry about duplicate content from multiple suppliers or issues such as bad bookings.

"The OneConnect platform leverages the best of both the worlds, technology and travel domain expertise," said Sameer Lodha, Product Head of OneConnect at Tavisca Solutions. "Its cloud-based infrastructure provides a highly-scalable, performant, reliable, and cost-effective platform for multi-supplier integrations. It is a single API that connects to multiple suppliers, which helps you go to market very quickly at a very low cost (pay as you go), with minimal investment on technology."

Integrating OneConnect's API becomes faster and easier with its Developer Portal. It provides detailed, contextual, field-level documentation for every API message. It also comes with a "Try It Now" capability that lets you test end-to-end workflows right from within your browser, without having to write a single line of code.

Currently, OneConnect offers APIs for hotels and car rentals. Other travel components, such as flights and activities, are in the roadmap. To learn more about tavisca's next-gensupplier aggregation platform, visitwww.one-connect.io

Tavisca Solutions powered more than 2.5 million travel bookings (2016) for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision and scale their business.

Established in 2008, taviscahas emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 300 dedicated personnel and a state-of-the-art development center in India, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.

