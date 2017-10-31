Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - As a proud media sponsor, InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to the latest TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on November 1st, at the downtown Ramada Inn, 708 - 8th Avenue SW, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

TakeStock investors series connects public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of Investor Forums take place three times a year in Calgary, giving an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to meet new investors and tell their story in greater detail.

We've often attended these forums, and each time we've left with many great investment ideas. The full day event will include an exciting lineup of public and private companies.

The public companies include the following:

BacTech Environmental (CSE: BAC) (www.bactechgreen.com) is a pioneering, environmental technology company that has developed and commercialized a proprietary technology to remediate highly toxic tailing areas resulting from abandoned mining operations.

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (www.banyangold.com) is focused on advancing two Yukon gold properties, the Hyland Gold Project and the Aurex-McQuesten Gold Project.

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (www.brixtonmetals.com) is focused on the discovery, exploration and development of high-grade silver and gold deposits within the America's to feasibility. Brixton Metals' strong management team has a proven record of success in building companies from the ground up and aims to unlock wealth for shareholders through the drill bit and M&A activities.

Clean Seed Capital (TSXV: CSX) (www.cleanseedcapital.com) is driving technology development in modern agriculture by rapidly designing, patenting and producing highly advanced seeding and planting technologies. They are the creators of the world's first and only award winning SMART Seeder™ technology, which is secured by our portfolio of intellectual property.

Enviroleach Technologies (CSE: ETI) (www.enviroleach.com) is a near-term gold producer that extracts precious and strategic metals from ores, concentrates and E-Waste using a new proprietary electro-chemical process. This process has been proven to be a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to the current Cyanide, Smelter and Acid based processes used today.

Mammoth Resources (TSXV: MTH) (www.mammothresources.ca) is focused on precious metal resources in Mexico and other attractive mining friendly jurisdictions in the Americas.

For more information on these and the other companies that are not yet listed, or to register for this free event, please visit www.takestockalberta.com.

We hope you'll join us on November 1st, 2017 at the Ramada Inn in downtown Calgary.

