Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021: Driven by the Increased Cost Benefit for the Retailers

The "Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global display packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the use of display packaging as a marketing tool. One of the major advantages of using display packaging is the increased brand recognition and increased the visibility of products kept on the shelves at the retail stores. An innovative printed display packaging enhances the visibility of the brand, and a high-quality display packaging increases the in-store retail experiences of the customers. Through increased the attractiveness of the products, enhanced brand identification, the improved assistance of customers in easily locating products, display packaging facilitates the product selection by customers leading to impulsive purchasing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increases cost benefit for the retailers. Since display packaging assists store staff with easy identification of a brand, product type, and product variant, it reduces the time taken to sort, open, and move the products, thereby allowing a retailer to engage the store staff in performing other productive tasks. It allows for an increase in the efficiency of labor, which will, in turn, positively improve the overall performance of the store. Also, ease of brand recognition aided by the display packaging helps increase the revenue generated by the manufacturers and retailers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in the raw material prices. Display packaging materials constitute mainly of cardboard boxes or corrugated boxes. The raw material used in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes is paper pulp, that witnesses volatility in the prices based on the demand and supply. The rise in the prices of the wood pulp required to produce paper causes a ripple effect in the display packaging industry.

Key vendors

DS Smith

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Company

Other prominent vendors

Astron Bulk Packaging

Bay Cities

Baird Display

C&B Display Packaging

CaroCon

Deufol

Excel Display and Packaging

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



