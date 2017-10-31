Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021: Driven by the Increased Cost Benefit for the Retailers

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global display packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the use of display packaging as a marketing tool. One of the major advantages of using display packaging is the increased brand recognition and increased the visibility of products kept on the shelves at the retail stores. An innovative printed display packaging enhances the visibility of the brand, and a high-quality display packaging increases the in-store retail experiences of the customers. Through increased the attractiveness of the products, enhanced brand identification, the improved assistance of customers in easily locating products, display packaging facilitates the product selection by customers leading to impulsive purchasing.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increases cost benefit for the retailers. Since display packaging assists store staff with easy identification of a brand, product type, and product variant, it reduces the time taken to sort, open, and move the products, thereby allowing a retailer to engage the store staff in performing other productive tasks. It allows for an increase in the efficiency of labor, which will, in turn, positively improve the overall performance of the store. Also, ease of brand recognition aided by the display packaging helps increase the revenue generated by the manufacturers and retailers.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in the raw material prices. Display packaging materials constitute mainly of cardboard boxes or corrugated boxes. The raw material used in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes is paper pulp, that witnesses volatility in the prices based on the demand and supply. The rise in the prices of the wood pulp required to produce paper causes a ripple effect in the display packaging industry.
Key vendors
- DS Smith
- International Paper
- Mondi
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonoco Products Company
Other prominent vendors
- Astron Bulk Packaging
- Bay Cities
- Baird Display
- C&B Display Packaging
- CaroCon
- Deufol
- Excel Display and Packaging
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s5p56f/global_display
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716