

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meijer announced it is voluntarily recalling several lots of chocolate products as an extension of GKI Foods LLC recall due to an undeclared milk allergen.



Earlier, GKI Foods of Brighton, Michigan had issued voluntary recall of several chocolate products. The detailed list can be found in FDA's website.



The recalled products contain an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



Dark Chocolate Products were distributed in several states and they reached consumers through distributors and retail stores.



The products are packaged in plastic hanging and stand-up bags, plastic tubs, and cardboard boxes.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Dark Chocolate Products containing the milk allergen were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the milk allergen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX