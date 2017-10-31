Lund, October 31, 2017 - In October 2017, Anoto Group AB (publ), corporate identity number 556532-3929, has carried out a reverse split (1:30) with record date October 4, 2017. In addition, the number of shares has increased by in total 2,835,706 new shares, after the reverse split, in connection with conversion of convertible bonds.



As of October 31, 2017, the share capital of Anoto Group AB amounts to SEK 61,240,278.26, divided into 102,067,130 shares. The total number of votes in Anoto Group AB as of October 31, 2017 amounts to 102,067,130 votes.



This information is information that Anoto Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Act on Trading in Financial Instruments. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on October 31, 2017.



