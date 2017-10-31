Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of RenoNorden ASA as of November 2, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: RENO ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010723141 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 104796 ----------------------------



The last day of trading is October 1, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Carl Barbäck or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.