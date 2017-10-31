CHARLOTTE, N.C., 2017-10-31 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's leading asset management firms, announced today that it served as joint lead arranger and joint lead bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Francisco Partners in its acquisition of Comodo CA Ltd. ("Comodo") from parent Comodo Group Inc.



Comodo Group, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Clifton, N.J., is a global innovator of cybersecurity solutions, protecting critical information across the digital landscape. Comodo is the world's largest certificate authority and issuer of Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certificates, authenticating, validating and securing networks and infrastructures for clients ranging from individuals to mid-sized companies to the world's largest enterprises.



"Francisco Partners is pleased to have the support of Barings on our investment in Comodo," said Brian Decker, Principal for Francisco Partners. "Barings' experience in cybersecurity and familiarity with the SSL certificate market enabled us to complete the transaction in a timely manner, and its ability to fund a significant portion of the facility also was a value add for Francisco Partners and Comodo."



"Barings appreciates the opportunity to partner with Francisco Partners to serve Comodo's growth needs," said Brian C. Baldwin, a managing director in Barings' North American Private Finance Group. "Comodo already is well-positioned to solidify its leadership in the global certificates market, and we are confident that Francisco Partners' deep technology experience will be an important asset to Comodo as it seeks to leverage industry tailwinds and other growth opportunities."



With over 600 investment professionals, including more than 70 dedicated solely to private finance, Barings leverages its global presence and local expertise to source private credit investments in developed markets worldwide. This global sourcing network, coupled with a diverse portfolio of platform companies, provides Barings with ongoing opportunities to finance middle market transactions including new platform investments, add-on acquisitions and recapitalizations across the U.S., Europe and Asia.



About Francisco Partners Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in investments in technology businesses. Since its launch over 17 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $10 billion in capital and invested in more than 200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. Learn more at www.franciscopartners.com.



About Barings Barings is a $299 billion* global asset management firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 600 investment professionals and offices in 16 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.



*As of September 30, 2017



Contact: Brian Whelan, Barings, 704.805.7244, brian.whelan@barings.com