Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud Scores a Hat Trick With Three Award Nominations

STOCKHOLM, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud' fromAptilo Networkshas been named a finalist in three prestigious awards, scoring a hat trick for Aptilo's new cloud service for guest Wi-Fi services at businesses and venues.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120910/559670 )



Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud has been named a finalist for the following awards:

WBA Industry Awards, as "Best Industrial Wireless Service Innovation"

CommsMEA Awards, as "Most Innovative Service of the Year"

Global Telecoms Awards, in the category, "Most Innovative Cloud Service."

The Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud creates rapid time-to-revenue by enabling Aptilo's award-winning Aptilo SMP Venue Wi-Fi Manager' from the cloud. It's the only guest Wi-Fi cloud solution available as software with the option to be handled by experts through the Aptilo Managed Service'. Enterprise customers and resellers such as service providers and system integrators can launch instantly, learn, then move to their own datacenter if they so desire. With Aptilo, resellers can build their own virtual guest Wi-Fi cloud service.

It's built on the world's #1 service control system for large-scale Wi-Fi, the Aptilo Service Management Platform', with proven stability at 100+ service providers, a track record of success since 2001 and innovative features including multi-vendor support, multitenancy, Wi-Fi analytics and a unique captive portal concept.

"We are honored to be a finalist for these three awards," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "Aptilo's history of groundbreaking Wi-Fi solutions is known industry-wide. We are proud to have these achievements recognized."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visithttp://www.aptilo.com.