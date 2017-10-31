It's often said that Litecoin is the "silver to Bitcoin's gold." In fact, it's said so often that investors often forget gold is tough to destroy. It can be melted, but not burned; buried, not vanished.By contrast, Bitcoin goes through an existential crisis every month.First, there was Bitcoin Cash, then recently Bitcoin Gold, and now SegWit2x lies before us. It seems like the Bitcoin community is perpetually at war with itself.What happens if investors grow tired of these fights? Do they simply pull their money out of the industry altogether? Or, and this is where it gets interesting, do they switch to Litecoin?We believe there is some possibility for the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...