

Downing THREE VCT plc LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80 Transaction in own shares 31 October 2017



Downing THREE VCT plc announces that on 31 October 2017 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



J Shares of 0.1p each 33,207 95.5p 0.31%



