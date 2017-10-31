

Elderstreet VCT plc LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 Total Voting Rights - Correction 31 October 2017



The following announcement replaces the text of the announcement published by the Company on 31 October 2017 at 16:54 which was released in error.



The full corrected text of the announcement is as follows.



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Elderstreet VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 October 2017, are summarised as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



Ordinary shares of 5p each 62,915,880 1 62,915,880



Total voting rights 62,915,880



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Elderstreet VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R47



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX