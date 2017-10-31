CBD Oil Brand With No Additives Grabs Sales Leader Position On CBDReporter.com

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / A CBD oil brand containing minimal ingredients, including just extracted CBD plus a carrier-oil, is now the top seller on CBDReporter.com. See it here: http://cbdreporter.com/.

The popular CBD brand is unique in that the only ingredients in the product are CBD in a base-oil. Many CBD competing brands often include a number of other ingredients and flavorings. Many consumers seek pure organic products without any extras. CBDReporter is a good source for basic information, including information about the ingredients in various products popular with consumers.

Both CBD derived from industrial hemp, as well as THC-rich cannabis, are experiencing strong growth, and that growth is projected to accelerate. These areas are also becoming active on Wall Street with a number of public companies attracting the attention of both individual share investors as well as venture capital investments. Both market niches are seen as poised to become potentially very large industries, including on the cannabis side of the equation with more and more US states legalizing recreational marijuana. The fast-growing CBD niche market has seen explosive growth in recent years. Just a year ago, CBD sales reached only $170 million. But at the current expansion rates, CBD could reach the billion-dollar market in the not too distant future. Some industry experts are projecting sales to reach $1 billion by the year 2020

Medical cannabis is currently legal in 29 states, while recreational cannabis is legal in just eight but that number seems to grow with each new election cycle. Presently, about two out of three Americans live in a state with some type of legalized cannabis. Legal sales of cannabis in US states hit approximately $5.9 billion last year. Wall Street analysts at a well-known firm recently predicted sales of $50 billion in the recreational cannabis market alone within 10 years, making this potentially one of the fastest growing industries in the United States. In addition to CBD for human consumption, there is also a growing market for CBD oil for dogs, horses, and other pets.

CBD attracted strong consumer interest after being discussed by a popular television medical expert on a leading cable news channel a few years ago. CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of many compounds present in both the hemp and cannabis plants. CBD products are mostly made from industrial hemp in the United States and Western Europe. CBD is also present in the cannabis that produces the psychoactive substance known as THC, but CBD has no such psychoactive effect. Hemp and cannabis are in the same family of plants but are different in that industrial hemp, from which most CBD products are derived, is not a source of psychoactive THC.

CBDReporter.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website founded in 2016 featuring ratings and reviews of popular CBD products. CBDReporter is a good resource for consumers seeking to evaluate the best CBD oil products for people and their pets.

CBDReporter.com advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before taking any nutritional supplements including CBD oil supplements especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

SOURCE: CBDReporter.com