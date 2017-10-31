Regulatory News:

Pierre Von Essen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Elior France (Paris:ELIOR). Reporting to Pedro Fontana, new Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, he also chairs the Executive Committee of Elior France.

Pierre Von Essen, 67, is a graduate of the Institut d'études politiques de Paris. He began his career with the Jacques Borel group, where he successively served as Human Resources Director, Marketing Director, and Business Development Director of the corporate catering market before being appointed to head up the Greater Paris Area division in 1990 and subsequently the France division in 1997. Pierre Von Essen accompanied the Group's external growth in France via numerous acquisitions (such as LRP, l'Alsacienne de restauration, Ansamble) and was the driving force behind setting up a system of key accounts, developing fast-food solutions and launching the first franchises in the corporate catering market.

In 2002, Pierre Von Essen was appointed Managing Director Business Industry France, and Vending Machines, at Elior. Between 2010 and 2015 he served on the Group's Executive Committee.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.

Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group).

