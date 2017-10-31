sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,434 Euro		+0,575
+2,41 %
WKN: A115FW ISIN: FR0011950732 Ticker-Symbol: 21E 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,233
24,52
18:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SCA24,434+2,41 %