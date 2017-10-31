PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in the fresh-baked pretzel category, has been named one of the fastest growing snack-focused franchise brands by Franchise Times in its annual "Top 200+" ranking, detailed in the October issue of the magazine. Wetzel's Pretzels was number three in the Snack Segment, a ranking obtained by compiling 2016 sales and growth rate.

The Top 3 Fastest Growing Snack Brand ranking is further proof that the company is poised for expediting its growth across the country. Snacking rates are increasing, driven by Millenials who use snacks as meal replacements and tend to eat five heavy snacks vs the traditional three meals. Further, as consumers seek fresh and minimally processed food, a hand-rolled, fresh-baked pretzel with a simple ingredient list hit squarely on the fresh snacking trend. "Consumers continue to seek out snacks that are made fresh with limited ingredients," said Jennifer Schuler, President of Wetzel's Pretzels. "Wetzel's Pretzels has always created its products from scratch, mixed, rolled and baked in front of the consumer which has much or more appeal today as it did when the company was founded."

Additionally, Wetzel's Pretzels has been opening new stores at a faster clip as they move beyond regional malls. "The brand is bigger than our footprint which is a great place to be. It means there is a lot of white space for new store development with a proven concept and powerful brand," said Schuler. "Wetzel's Pretzels is a fantastic franchise portfolio option, given our simple operations, focus on franchise profitability and various build-out options." Wetzel's Pretzels is ideally suited to any high foot traffic destination, from outlet centers to Walmarts and transportation hubs to entertainment destinations.

Wetzel's Pretzels is able to capitalize on various nontraditional locations as the brand offers a variety of build-out options to accommodate most any space, including both baking and non-baking kiosks, as well as remote units that can supplement a traditional in-line location. It's a concept that can truly fit anywhere there is appropriate space.

