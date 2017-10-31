

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The city of Prince Albert, the third largest in Saskatchewan, Canada, was in darkness for an hour on Sunday after beavers chewed down a power pole.



More than 3,500 people were affected by the power outage.



SaskPower, the principal electric utility in Saskatchewan has termed it as a 'very Canadian problem.'



'This was one of our larger wooden power poles and there was ample evidence of beaver damage at the base of it, so beavers had been chewing away at it,' said Jonathan Tremblay, a spokesman for SaskPower, according to NY Post report.



Animals account for about one third of the power outages experienced by SaskPower customers, however, beavers seldom cause any troubles.



'Usually, it's birds flying into substations, or squirrels chewing at things they shouldn't,' Tremblay said. 'Beavers are fairly rare.'



