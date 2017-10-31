

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday showed Democratic Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam with a substantial lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor's race.



The poll showed Northam with a 53 percent to 36 percent lead over Gillespie among likely Virginia voters, with Northam benefiting from overwhelming support from non-white voters.



Northam holds a 72 percent to 15 percent advantage among non-white voters and also has double-digit leads among both men and women. White voters are split 46 percent to 46 percent.



President Donald Trump has expressed support for Gillespie, although the poll found that likely Virginia voters disapprove 60 percent to 34 percent of the job the president is doing.



'In 2014, Republican Ed Gillespie came oh-so-close to upsetting Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, at least in part because 2014 was a Republican year and Gillespie benefited from the national pro-GOP mood,' said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



He added, 'But with President Donald Trump's approval ratings in the dumpster in Virginia and in the nation, this year the shoe is on the other foot for Gillespie.'



Brown described the size and scope of Northam's lead as impressive and noted history does not provide many examples of candidates who have come back from the size of the deficit faced by Gillespie.



The good news for Gillespie is that the Quinnipiac poll appears to be an outlier, as other recent surveys have shown a much tighter race.



The RealClearPolitics average of polls of the Virginia governor's race shows Northam with just a 3.3 percentage point lead over Gillespie.



The Quinnipiac survey of 916 likely Virginia voters was conducted October 25th through 29th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.



