

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session in the green. The positive performance of the defensive heavyweights helped to drive the market higher. However, trading activity in Europe was on the light side due to the holiday in Germany.



Traders are looking forward to tomorrow's announcement from the Federal Reserve, which will occur after the close in Europe. The Bank of England is also slated to announce its policy decision on Thursday. Investors are also looking forward to the release of the U.S. jobs report on Friday.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.73 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,242.18. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.57 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.71 percent.



ABB climbed 3.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'



Logitech advanced 2.4 percent and SGS added 1.7 percent. ZKB confirmed its rating on shares of SGS. Sika also finished higher by 1.9 percent.



Clariant gained 1.8 percent after its third quarter results topped expectations.



Nestlé was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, with an increase of 1.3 percent. Novartis climbed 0.7 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent.



Geberit was the weakest performing stock of the session, falling 4.5 percent after the plumbing company lowered its full year outlook.



Dufry weakened by 2.9 percent after were revenue growth slowed in the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX