Neighborhood Garage Door Service Receives Rave Reviews

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / Neighborhood Garage Door Service, a business in Carrollton, TX, is proud to announce that they have received a spate of positive reviews. These reviews have mainly been shared through the company's newly launched Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/neighborhoodgaragedoorservice/. As a result, they now rank as a 4.7-star company.

A representative for the Neighborhood Garage Door Service says, "We really want to thank our customers for their continued trust and support. We like to see ourselves as a part of the Carrollton community and beyond, treating each of our customers like members of our family. We're happy to see that this is being appreciated."

Because the company is small and local, they are keen to reassure people about their professionalism and experience. Hence, besides the launching of a new Facebook page that is quickly becoming popular, they have also established a presence on LinkedIn. Their profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/10281198/ highlights how experienced and knowledgeable the company and its staff are. Mainly, this is seen in the positive reviews that they have received.

Erin D., for instance, says on Facebook, "I could not be happier with their job. My garage door spring broke sometime yesterday evening and I didn't know till this morning when I couldn't get out the garage to take my oldest son to school. I called them at 10:15 this morning, they showed up about 11:20 ish, chatted with my husband since he is the knowledgeable one and was done with everything in less than an hour and even gave me tips to give my husband about the sensors so he could adjust if need be. Overall I am very happy with the service and the time frame in which they were able to accomplish everything."

Neighborhood Garage Door Service wants to encourage others to leave reviews about the service they have experienced, as well. This is an opportunity for people to have their voice heard, and to share their views with the rest of the community. Meanwhile, the company also encourages people to contact them should they need any assistance with their garage doors, whether it is for repair or for replacement.

