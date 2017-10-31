The "Russia Infusion Systems Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The new report, "Russia Infusion Systems Market Outlook to 2023", provides key market data on the Russia Infusion Systems market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market segments Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, Infusion Disposable Set, Syringe Pumps and Volumetric Pumps.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Market size and company share data for Infusion Systems market segments Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, Infusion Disposable Set, Syringe Pumps and Volumetric Pumps.

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2009 to 2016 and forecast to 2023.

2016 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market segments.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Russia Infusion Systems market.

Key players covered include Hospira Inc, Becton Dickinson and Co, Baxter International Inc and Medtronic plc.

Companies Mentioned

Baxter International Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtronic Plc

Becton Dickinson and Co

Hospira Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corp

Smiths Medical

Nipro Corp

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Infusion Systems Market, Russia

4 Overview of Key Companies in Russia, Infusion Systems Market

5 Infusion Systems Market Pipeline Products

6 Financial Deals Landscape

