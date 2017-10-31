BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2017

US

The impact of the hurricanes that hit the US in September has made it difficult to assess the underlying strength of the economy. Payroll employment fell in September, but the unemployment rate, which should be unaffected by the weather because of the way the data is collected, dropped to a new cycle low of 4.2%, even as the participation rate moved up. At the same time, average hourly earnings rose strongly, bringing the y/y increase to a business cycle high of 2.9%. The jump in wages corroborates the message of tighter resource utilisation in the low unemployment rate.

The hurricanes also appear to have impacted the data on aggregate demand. Motor vehicle sales benefited from replacement demand but retail sales may have been held back by the widespread disruptions to life and property. Nevertheless, tracking estimates of Q3 real GDP growth point to above-trend growth and the momentum appears to be well-maintained into Q4, which should see rebuilding begin to add to growth. The business sector looks especially healthy. Capital expenditures are growing briskly and expectations for further increases are elevated. Various national and regional surveys of manufacturing activity are at, or near, business cycle highs. If anything, the business sector looks more "mid-cycle' than "late-cycle', even though the expansion has entered its ninth year.

Inflation remains stuck in a low gear, reflecting tame energy inflation and core inflation depressed mostly by a variety of idiosyncratic declines. The latest Consumer Price Index ("CPI') report bounced back after five months of downside surprises. It remains to be seen whether tightening labor markets, higher import prices, and tentative signs of stabilisation in measures of inflation expectations, will lead to higher inflation going forward.

The Federal Reserve ("Fed') began normalising its balance sheet in October without disrupting financial markets. With balance sheet run-off in the background, the Fed's leadership appears comfortable balancing the various risks to the outlook by continuing a path of gradual rate hikes. Elsewhere in Washington, lawmakers turned their attention to fleshing out the details of the so-called "Big 6's' blueprint for tax reform. The blueprint was long on goals and short on details or how to pay for tax cuts. In the coming months, Congress will have to make some hard choices about how to turn the blueprint into legislation. As seen with efforts to reform health care, the strong desire among the Republican Party to make changes does not necessarily translate into legislative success.

UK

Although economic activity in the UK has remained relatively soft, the labour market has continued to improve: GDP grew 0.3% q/q in Q2, unchanged from the pace seen in Q1 (which was revised up 0.1ppts to 0.3%). Consumption was particularly weak in Q2, reflecting the decline in real incomes. Recent data remains relatively weak; the Index of Services ("IoS') fell 0.2% m/m in July pointing to another soft GDP print in Q3. Meanwhile, the composite Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI') has been relatively stable in recent months, most recently recording 54.1 in September, suggesting that the current pace of growth should be consistent with recent trends, at or slightly below, potential growth. This month there was a large fall in the construction PMI, pointing towards downside risks in business investment. The outlook for the consumer was a little more mixed; consumer confidence ticked up slightly in September and retail sales have improved in recent months. However, the moderation in house price growth and slowing in consumer credit growth may weigh on consumer spending going forward. In general, the depreciation in sterling compared to its level in June 2016 should support growth. However, the uncertainty around Brexit may limit sterling's influence on growth, especially if companies boost margins rather than production. Hence, the weakness of the currency may not prove as stimulative as previous instances of sterling depreciation.

Meanwhile, employment has continued to grow at a moderate pace of 1.2% y/y as of July. This has been enough for the unemployment rate to continue its downtrend, reaching 4.3% in July, the lowest rate since 1975. Inflation rose 0.3ppts to 2.9% y/y in August. Consumer inflation has been trending upwards since the referendum vote on the membership of the European Union, on account of the lower exchange rate. Indicators of domestically generated inflation remain relatively modest; wage inflation was unchanged at 2.1% 3m/12m in July. The weakness in wages has occurred despite record low levels of the unemployment rate. However, there are some signs that there may be a pick-up in wages on the horizon; both the Recruitment and Employment Confederation's JobsOutlook survey and the Bank of England's labour market tightness survey suggest some potential for higher wage growth. The mix of high consumer inflation and modest wage inflation has led to a deterioration in real wages, which has weighed down consumption in the first half of 2017. As wages strengthen, and the influence of the exchange rate on consumer prices wanes, real wages should eventually recover in the second half of the year.

At the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC') meeting in September, seven members voted to keep the current policy rate unchanged at 0.25% (there was one more voter compared to the previous meeting as Sir David Ramsden joined the MPC), whilst there were still two members who voted for a 25 basis point ("bp') increase in the policy rate. However, the majority of the MPC judged that "if the economy continues to follow a path consistent with the prospect of a continued erosion of slack and a gradual rise in inflationary pressure, then some withdrawal of monetary stimulus is likely to be appropriate over the coming months in order to return inflation sustainably to target', suggesting that the MPC may raise the policy rate by 25bps as soon as November. The lessening in the trade-off between high inflation and ample slack (due primarily to a further fall in the unemployment rate) had made it harder to justify an overshoot in the inflation target as was forecasted in the August Inflation Report, even though economic activity has been lacklustre in the first half of the year. In addition, the Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney argued in a speech that the disinflationary influences from the Brexit vote had been deferred, whilst most of the inflationary channels linked to a lower supply shock (also as a result of Brexit vote) had begun to appear. Meanwhile, the first phase of the Brexit negotiations (which include the Exit Bill, Citizen Rights and the Irish border) are still ongoing. The European Parliament recently voted that there has been insufficient progress in Brexit negotiations, which effectively stalls the start of the second phase of negotiations regarding the future relationship of the UK and the European Union.

EMU

After a relatively soft start to Q3, in August EMU activity rebounded, although retail sales remained weak. Industrial production grew strongly by 1.4% m/m (0.1% in July) led by Germany (+3% m/m) and car registrations increased in the four main economies. However, retail sales fell by another 0.5% m/m, thus compounding the drop recorded in July (-0.3% m/m). In September, business surveys indicate a strong end for the quarter, the EMU Composite PMI rose by a full point to 56.7, thus approaching the cyclical highs recorded in the spring. Inflation is less encouraging than activity, the growth rate of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP') stood in September at 1.5% y/y, a touch below consensus forecasts, while core inflation fell from 1.2% y/y to 1.1% y/y, also below market expectations. Indeed, the dynamics of core inflation do not signal, for the time being, the self-sustained recovery envisaged by the European Central Bank ("ECB'). Moreover, the effects of the recent appreciation of the euro are already visible in the renewed drop of import prices.

China

Activity data was mixed in September. The official PMI was stronger at 52.4 in September versus 51.7 for August, but the Caixin PMI was weaker at 51.0 for September versus 51.6 in August. Fixed Asset Investment growth was recorded at 7.5% for September, slightly worse than the 7.7% expected. Industrial production growth was stronger at 6.6% for September. Retail sales also strengthened and printed 10.3% y/y for September. Inflation fell to 1.6% from 1.8% in August. Producer prices were again higher than the prior month printing 6.9%. On the external side, export data improved to 8.1% y/y for September and imports rose to be 18.7% y/y, up from 13.3%. The seven day repo rate on average was 3.38% for September compared to 2.99% for August.

Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's gambit to call lower house snap elections paid off. HisLiberal Democratic Party ("LDP')appears to have lost only a handful of seats. However, the number of total seats shrunk, so the share may have actually improved. The result is at the higher end of optimistic scenarios. Along with a small coalition partner, Prime Minister Abe has a two-thirds supermajority in the lower house. He already retains a great advantage in the upper house. Given the electoral success, Prime Minister Abe has consolidated his control within the party, and hence, should have a free reign to implement his agenda.

There are two easily identifiable implications for investors. Governor of the Bank of Japan ("BoJ') Haruhiko Kuroda's term ends in April. Given the opportunity, it is expected that the Prime Minister would reappoint him and keep the current policy regime in place. The current regime has successfully stabilised inflation but, has so far, been incapable of shifting inflation expectations upward to sustain inflation at 2%. The BoJ now appears out of ideas to shock expectations. A strong depreciation in the yen is not likely to happen soon given the relatively strong performance of the real economy in Japan, and a lack of dollar strength. Hence, if Japan is to see additional inflation it will have to be achieved by moving up the Phillips curve. Indeed, the BoJ assumes that tight labour markets will soon lead to wage gains that are passed through to prices. However, with the relationship between the level of economic activity and price inflation rather flat, progress is likely to be slow at best. The combination of BoJ optimism and a flat Phillips curve suggests no further accommodation despite weak inflation. Moreover, it appears that the likely alternative to Governor Kuroda would be a more conservative monetary policy, which would be even less capable of pushing up inflation expectations.

The other major economic policy consideration is the planned consumption tax hike. October 2019 is far enough in the future that its status has little impact on current activity and inflation expectations. Nonetheless, it needs to be kept in mind that the Government has in the past underestimated the fallout from tax increases. In past cases the economy slowed more severely than predicted. Prime Minister Abe has announced his intention to keep the planned tax hike in place in order to put Government finances on a more sustainable basis.

As has been the case for a while, current economic activity remains solid. The Tankan Survey indicates improved conditions, index levels in the latest release are at their highest levels since before the financial crisis. Other surveys, such as the Shoko-Chukin Survey of small and medium-sized industries and the Economy Watchers Survey remained solid. Industrial production has been trending up for a year. The latest GDP figures are a bit stale, nonetheless, suggesting solid, above-trend, growth.