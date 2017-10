WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Geron (GERN) have given back some ground after an early move to the upside but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. After reaching its best intraday level in almost a month, Geron is currently up by 6.8 percent.



The initial rally by Geron came after the FDA granted fast track designation to the biopharmaceutical company's Imetelstat for lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX