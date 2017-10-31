BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2017

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)



Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2017

Attached is a link to the September 2017 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.





http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-3110171756-5169_BHG_-_Newsletter_-_September_2017_CC.pdf





Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315