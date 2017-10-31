PrivatixToken Limited: First Blockchain-Based Bandwidth Marketplace Privatix Reaches Soft Cap in Token Sale

GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / PrivatixToken Limited announces that its token sale for its Broadband Marketplace, powered by P2P VPN Network, has already reached its soft cap. Autonomous and decentralized P2P VPN Privatix allows users worldwide to sell unused internet channels for cryptocurrency or buy such channels for business purposes. The platform can be used by developers to build a variety of products like CDN, VPN, Proxy marketplaces, and others.

Privatix Network is the first fully decentralized and autonomous P2P VPN-network based on the blockchain technology that allows its participants to buy and sell internet channels for cryptocurrency. All settlements between members of Privatix Network are done using the cryptocurrency based on Ethereum blockchain. PRIX, an ERC20 token is the central part of Privatix Network - it can be freely exchanged to other currencies.

On October 19, 2017, 14:00 UTC - PRIX token sale started. Importantly, the Token Sale offers 8,000,000 PRIX and successfully finished hitting the minimum goal (soft cap) of 3,350 ETH. The Token sale ends November 16, 201, and indicating a great interest of the audience to the concept of a standalone blockchain-powered p2p VPN platform. Unlike other tokens, PRIX tokens cannot be mined. After the initial emission, the overall number of tokens remains fixed and no more new tokens will be issued. A bonus of 40% was granted to every buyer in the first 48 hours after the token sale starts. Then the bonuses will decrease every week.

The founders of Privatix recognize their main goal as creating an autonomous open source decentralized platform that can migrate between blockchains if necessary to remain fully operative under any circumstances. Each developer can implement various solutions based on the platform or use the platform as is. A number of products are already planned for future release: Privatix.Agent - a cross-platform application to buy and sell internet channels, will be released in Q4 2017. In 2018, a completely decentralized VPN service will be launched, and users will receive an option to buy and sell Proxy/Socks using the API. Finally, the roadmap of the company announces two more products for 2019: Privatix.FAAS (Freedom-as-a-Service) and Privatix.Monetize, both available as SDK for mobile platform developers. The official launch of the platform is planned for Q1 2019.

https://Privatix.io

Privatix develops distributed broadband sharing solution based on P2P VPN platform. The company possesses more than 10 years of experience in the VPN development field. Among products created by Privatix: free VPN service Privatix.com, VPN for professionals - 5vpn.net, Temp-Mail.org temporary mail service.

Dmitriy Rubtsov

PrivatixToken Limited

rubtsov@privatix.io

Gibraltar

