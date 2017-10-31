Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces the acquisition through a fund managed by its asset management subsidiary Tikehau Investment Management - a portfolio c. 200 office real estate and business assets from EDF Group. The portfolio owns assets located in Ile-de-France and others regions, covering floor space of approximately 400,000 square meters.

The acquisition has been completed by an asset sale, with an operational lease with the EDF Group, by the Tikehau Real Estate III OPCI, managed by Tikehau IM. Catella Asset Management, which assisted Tikehau Capital throughout the acquisition phase, will act as asset manager.

Following the signing announced in July 2017, closing of this transaction forms part of the implementation of EDF's disposal plan for the 2015-2020 period.

This acquisition by Tikehau Real Estate III, whose shareholders include Tikehau Capital, primarily through its dedicated Tikehau Real Estate Investment Company (TREIC), and leading institutional investors, concludes the 9th deal completed since the beginning of 2014 by the Tikehau IM real estate team which manages a portfolio of €1.9bn of real estate assets.

About EDF :

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France The Group generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €11.1bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €2.3bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 175 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

