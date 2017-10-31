

Elderstreet VCT plc LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 Transaction in own shares (Correction) 31 October 2017



The announcement released by the Company on 31 October 2017 at 16:54 entitled Transaction in own shares was incorrect and should be disregarded in full.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R69



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX