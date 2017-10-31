Network Traffic Analyzer Market 2017-2022: Rapid Growth of Network Infrastructure

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Network Traffic Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global network traffic analyzer market size to grow from USD 745.8 Million in 2017 to USD 1,631.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The increasing need for in-depth visibility into the network security and quality of service, and rapid growth of network infrastructure are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

The network traffic analyzer market is broadly classified by end-users into enterprises, service providers, and data centers. The enterprises segment is further segmented into BFSI, government, education, retail, healthcare, and others (including IT, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive). The service providers segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share during the forecast period. The data centers segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to the rise in data center traffic across the globe.

Among software and services, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As with the increasing adoption of network traffic analyzer solutions across enterprises, data centers, and service providers, the demand for the supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.

The network traffic analyzer market is segmented into 5 major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2017-2022, owing to an increasing demand for high-speed networks and significant investments in network infrastructure by data center providers, MSPs, and CSPs.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It offers growth opportunities owing to the proliferation of smartphones and increased Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on network and broadband connectivity. The emergence of advanced technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, and cloud services would be major driving factors for the network traffic analyzer market in APAC.

Lack of awareness among network administrators to choose a solution as per business needs and high cost associated with network traffic analyzer tools would hamper the growth of network traffic analyzer market. However, exponential growth in global IP and cloud traffic and prominence of IoT and BYOD are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Companies Mentioned



CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Colasoft

Genie Networks

HPE

Ipswitch

Kentik

Manageengine, a Division of Zoho Corporation

Netscout Systems

Nokia

Plixer

Solarwinds

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w9l3km/network_traffic

