Cambium Networks Celebrates Six Years in Operation

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, is marking its sixth year providing wireless communication systems to network operators and industrial and enterprise customers around the world. "The demand for broadband connectivity continues to grow," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Customers have tested Cambium solutions, have experienced the affordable quality that they deliver, and are integrating the technology into their end-to-end connectivity. Each day we learn from our customers and are investing to develop the solutions that will be needed in the years to come."

Over its six years in operation, Cambium Networks has achieved many milestones to increase the performance of wireless connectivity while reducing the cost.

14x14 Massive MU-MIMO connectivity to provide industry-leading Gigabit throughput in a small amount of RF spectrum

Cloud-based or on-premise end-to-end wireless network management to speed deployment and increase the quality of service

Cost-effective distribution networks with interference tolerance and scalability for rural connectivity applications

Extending indoor and outdoor enterprise Wi-Fi networks to provide high-capacity coverage

Recently recognized by the Wireless ISP Association as the Manufacturer of the Year and for Product of the Year and Service of the Year, Cambium Networks works closely with service providers around the world, donating connectivity solutions to support education and aid agencies and families in the wake of disaster. Wireless broadband equipment provided by Cambium Networks has made a difference in peoples' lives in the following situations:

Rapidly building an indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi network to connect refugees in Greece through a partnership with Disaster Tech Lab

Connecting schools and relief centers in the remote outback in Australia

Enabling a library and community center in poverty-stricken remote rural Illinois

Rapid deployment of broadband and Wi-Fi connectivity in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of trusted wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over seven million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.www.cambiumnetworks.com.

Contact: Sara Black, 1-213-618-1501

