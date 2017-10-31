Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has approved a cash distribution of approx. 1.5 % to its unitholders based on the Fund 2017 Q3 weighted average net asset value. This equals to approx. EUR 1.3 million in total and EUR 0.020 per unit. The slight positive change in the distribution amount in comparison with the previous distribution in Q2 is mainly driven by the improved financing conditions for the Fund.



Payments will be distributed from the Fund on 17th November 2017. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list based on 15th November 2017 at 23:59 (Record date).



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



