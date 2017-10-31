

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day before House Republicans are expected to unveil a draft of their tax reform bill, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants the GOP-controlled chamber to pass the legislation by Thanksgiving.



Trump said before a meeting with business leaders that he wants the House to pass the legislation by the November 23rd holiday and hopes that the bill can be signed before Christmas.



'I want the House to pass a bill by Thanksgiving,' Trump said. 'I want all of the people standing by my side when we get ready to sign by Christmas. Hopefully before Christmas, you'll all be in the room standing front row center.'



'I think we'll be able to find a place where you can all stand front row center,' he added. 'It will be a big event. It will be the biggest tax event in the history of our country.'



Trump noted that he will be traveling to Asia later this week and said he is counting on the business leaders to continue to work to maintain the momentum on tax reform.



The president dismissed Democratic criticism that the tax reform plan will only benefit the rich, although he acknowledged that is the 'right thing' for them to say.



Trump said he thinks some Democrats will support the bill, suggesting that it would be 'very hard for five or six of them to run successfully saying they want to raise taxes.'



'Look, the Democrats want to raise taxes and really create obstruction,' Trump said. 'And the Republicans want to lower taxes, so we want to get rid of regulations.'



Asked about a report that House tax writers are discussing a gradual phase-in for the reduction in the corporate tax rate cut, Trump said he hoped that would not be the case.



'We're not looking for that, no. We're not looking for that. Hopefully not,' Trump said. 'That's something -- some people have mentioned that. Hopefully not.'



Trump's remarks came as a memo from the office of Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., claimed cutting the corporate tax rate would overwhelmingly benefit wealthy shareholders, investors, and powerful CEOs rather than American workers.



The memo cited reports indicating CEOs are already preparing to use Republicans' tax reform windfall to buy back shares, retire debt and handout tax cuts to shareholders.



