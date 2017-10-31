Technavio's latest market research report on the global adaptive security architecture marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global adaptive security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. The growing need for a high level of network security in corporate firms is the key reason for the adoption of adaptive security.

According to Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT security research, "The need for advanced security solutions is escalating rapidly with the increase in the number of attacks and threats from hackers. Further, the adoption of advancedsecurity solutions is rising enormously among enterprises and cloud service providers with the growing volume of critical and confidential data being transferred."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global adaptive security architecture market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Adoption of IoT

Advent of big data and analytics

Adoption of cloud-based services

Adoption of IoT

IoT is a network where devices are interconnected, and it allows the exchange of large volumes of cloud-based data. However, this data should be organized to simplify data analysis and presentation. IoT is integrated with advanced features to empower it to perform better functions. Certain wearable devices are expected to help count the number of calories burnt, distance traveled, and the number of stairs climbed. IoT has made it possible to establish communication between devices, systems, and services. This has facilitated the transmission of a huge amount of data through networks at high speeds.

IoT is getting affected by cyber threats due to an increase in the use of wireless networks for facilitating interactions between humans and machines. Thus, organizations implementing the use of IoT are investing heavily in advanced security solutions to overcome concerns of data theft.

Advent of big data and analytics

Analytics is one of the most notable trends in the shared services industry. Firms are adopting analytics services to transform unstructured data gathered from various online channels into structured information to draw meaningful insights. Data is analyzed using advanced analytical tools including predictive analytics to understand the pattern related to business and consumer behaviors. Analyticaltools have been helping many industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, and healthcare to take key decisions at the organizational level to improve customer service.

With the evolution of technology and advent of data centers, most of the enterprises have an abundance of data available to them. Companies are increasingly focusing on analyzing and using data in a timely fashion to get a competitive advantage associated with cost and time. They are recognizing the prospect of big data and designing their IT strategy to capture such opportunities. For instance, big data has the potential to help government banks spot fraudulent transactions. Governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations such as PCI DSS Act and HIPAA to enforce data security for banking and healthcare organizations.

Adoption of cloud-based services

Cloud-based services are adopted for various purposes such as authentication, video management systems, and storing biometric data. As banks and hospitals store large volumes of confidential data on the cloud, it is important to secure this data against unauthorized access. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing among SMEs because it does not require infrastructure to support its implementation and is cost-effective. The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based security solutions accommodate the varying needs of consumers, which is a reason for its increased adoption.

"With increased employee mobility, many organizations have implemented cloud-based services for business functions such as customer relationship management, payroll, and enterprise communications to ensure remote access to data. It is essential to protect the information stored on the cloud leading to a greater demand for security solutions," saysAmrita

