The rulings by the separate commissioners are diverse, however neither quotas nor tariffs are being recommended at the levels called for by SolarWorld and Suniva.

Today the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its long-awaited recommendation on trade action on imports of solar PV cells and modules, under the Section 201 process. And while the proscribed "remedies" are a bit all over the map, all commissioners are recommending a combination of import restrictions with either tariffs or an import licensing fee.

The most aggressive tariff recommendation appears to have come from Commissioner Schmidtlein, who is calling for ad valorem duties of 10% on the first 500 MW of imported solar cells, and a 30% rate for any above that quota.

Schmitdlein called for the quota to be raised by 100 MW per year, and for duties on the first 500-800 MW to fall 0.5% per year. She additionally recommended a 35% ad valorem tariff on modules.

Commissioner Broadbent called for an import quota on cells and modules set at 8.9 GW for the first year. While pv magazine has noted that such import quotas are particularly ...

