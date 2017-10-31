Sanya Serenity Coast Donates Money Raised at a Charity Sale Event to UNICEF

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Berthed in the harbor of Cape Town and overlooked by its iconic Table Mountain, the Sanya Serenity Coast yacht hosted an Open Day of Clipper Round the World on Oct. 29 local time. The Open Day was highly welcomed by local citizens and tourists in Cape Town, who lined up early for a chance to visit the ship. The charity sale of the yacht crew uniforms got wild support from the visitors! Nicky, a family member of our crew, hosted the charity sale and stated: "Under the support of Sanya Municipal Government, China, we organized this event and we will donate the proceeds to UNICEF to help more children in need."

The charity sale event raised 12,000 RMB, all of which was immediately donated to UNICEF, the Clipper Race's official charity partner. The charity event also promoted the image of China's Sanya City to the world.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) aims to protect and defend the rights of every child. UNICEF works its best to improve the children and teenagers' life in the whole world. Through cooperation with countries, UNICEF has helped children in over 190 countries and territories.

