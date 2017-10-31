

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 2.



Evoqua plans to sell nearly 27.8 million shares at a price of $17 to $19 a share, raising an estimated $135.4 million at mid-point of the range, according to the company's October 19 filing.



The company, owned by private-equity firm AEA Investors LP, plans to use the proceeds to repay $100.5 million in debt and for general corporate purposes.



Evoqua provides waste water treatment services to municipalities and industrial customers. The company currently covers nearly 70% of U.S. municipal wastewater capacity.



AEA had bought Siemens Water Technologies from Siemens AG for around $870 million in 2014 and changed its name to Evoqua. Evoqua expects profits of between $5.5 million and $6.3 million on sales of about $1.25 billion for the fiscal year that ended September 30, according to the filing.



Of the nearly 27.8 million shares being sold, 8.3 million are being offered by the company and 19.4 million by current shareholders. Underwriters have the option of selling another 4.2 million shares. AEA is the biggest seller, offering 15.4 million shares.



At the high-end of its pricing range, Evoqua would have a market value of about $2 billion.



Although Evoqua has been determined to go public, Honeywell and Xylem Inc. have shown their interest to buy the company. Xylem reportedly offered to buy Evoqua for $2.5 billion, including debt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX