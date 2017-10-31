Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal calcium carbide marketreport. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, there are many global and regional vendors in the market, and the calcium carbide market is moderately fragmented. The parent market for calcium carbide is the basic inorganic chemical market. Increased industrialization and high demand for derivatives of acetylene in major applications are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. China leads the market in APAC due to easy accessibility and abundant availability of coal reserves. The demand from industries like PVC and metallurgy are also playing a significant role in driving the growth of the market.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "Some of the key factors that are driving the demand for calcium carbide are its improved performance and diversified applications in the chemical and metallurgical industries. The rising demand for industrial products and the increased awareness regarding the cost benefits and performance properties of calcium carbide have increased the demand for calcium carbide in applications, such as the production of acetylene, cutting and welding, reducing and dehydrating agent, and personal care products."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

CARBIDE INDUSTRIES

CARBIDE INDUSTRIES is one of the leading producers of calcium carbide in North America. It offers products used in the production of steel, iron foundry, welding and cutting, and environmental engineering. It offers acetylene for the metallurgy industry. In addition, it produces calcium cyanamide and calcium hydroxide used in various industrial applications.

Denka

Denka manufactures organic and inorganic chemicals. It supplies materials for industrial manufacturing, construction, and civil engineering. In addition to calcium carbide, it offers a wide range of other products used in civil engineering, buildings, and construction. It offers calcium cyanamide to the agricultural sector. The company produces calcium carbide using lime and carbon in an EAF.

MCB INDUSTRIES

MCB INDUSTRIES is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of calcium carbide in the market. The company manufactures various kinds of products, such as calcium carbide, quicklime, hydrated lime, putty lime, and acetylene gas. It has a completely integrated plant and comprises two calcium carbide furnaces. The company offers products in various sizes and quantities.

Praxair technology

Praxair technology produces and sells atmospheric and specialty gases and high-performance surface coatings. It serves key end-user industries, such as aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, and primary metals. Praxair technology manufactures calcium carbide under the product name calcium carbide lime. The product is made available in various grain sizes based on the use. It serves purposes, such as the production of acetylene, agriculture, and desulphurization process.

SA Calcium Carbide

SA Calcium carbide is the only manufacturer of calcium carbide in South Africa. It offers desulfurizers used in steel foundries for conditioning slag. It has a drum manufacturing plant and co-generation under the vertical integration. The drum manufacturing plant was installed to meet the demand from the packaging industry.

