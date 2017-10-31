Technavio market research analysts forecast the global business travel market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global business travel market for 2017-2021. The report also lists marketing, trade shows, internal meeting and product launch as the four major segments in the business travel market based on purpose.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global business travel market:

Growing technological advances

The business travel market relies on technologically advanced solutions that aid travel agents and their clients access the travel data; compare reservation options; and book the most efficient, economical, and comfortable option. Furthermore, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have helped automate the travel booking process, eliminating the need to re-enter the employee travel preferences and, in turn, saving time and energy. For example, Hilton hotels, a prominent hotel chain, has started using robotic concierge to answer questions.

Companies like Mezi are using technologically advanced solutions like personal travelassistantsto make business travel bookings efficient by providing a personalized experience to customers. It offers customers an AI technology-enabled personal travel assistant that is always accessible. The availability of technologically advanced features is helping the growth of this market as it reduces the time wasted by the company in making travel arrangements.

Digitalization of travel payments

The business travel market is gaining the maximum advantage with the digitalization of payments and bookings as it makes it easy for companies to organize business travel. Virtual payment enables users to charge the company for the stay and other expenses without the need of using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. This means of payment is secure as transactions are meant for individual use and specific purposes like paying for the hotel room.

"The card number can be used for a limited number of times, and it acts as a unique identifier for the transaction. It helps the users limit the payments made from personal accounts. In addition, it helps reduce the paperwork for the company as the expenditure data is automatically collected online. Moreover, it decreases the time spent by the traveler sorting mails and other secondary details when they return from business trips," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for media and entertainment services research.

Availability of business services in hotels

The availability of free business services in hotels is becoming one of the major drivers for the growth of the global business travel market. The ever-increasing number of free services attracts more customers. For example, hotels offer users with free Wi-Fi, enabling the guests to stay connected with their offices. In 2016, more than 75% of the business travelers used the free Wi-Fi service to access e-mails and stay connected to work, which also helped them increase their productivity.

"In addition, hotels are equipped with conference halls and meeting rooms that enable business travelers to hold meetings within the hotel and reduce the travel in the city. Some hotel rooms are also equipped with electronic devices that give travelers the liberty to carry out teleconferencing and video conferencing in the hotel rooms," says Ujjwal

