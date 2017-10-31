Technavio's latest market research report on the beverage packaging market in Europeprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006327/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global beverage packaging market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The beverage packaging market in Europe is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period. There are many factors leading to this growth, including urbanization and evolution of consumer preferences for beverages as well as the packaging. Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable, lightweight beverage packaging along with an attractive visual appeal.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top four emerging market trends driving the beverage packaging market in Europe according to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovation of lightweight packaging

Use of automation and robotics in beverage packaging

Market consolidation

Demand for aesthetic appeal in packaging

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Innovation of lightweight packaging

Lightweight packaging is one of the major trends in the beverage packaging industry in Europe as it helps vendors in reducing the cost of transportation of the products. Beverage manufacturers are also reducing the packaging weight for promoting environmental sustainability and reducing costs across the supply chain. The first way of reducing the weight of packaging is replacing the packaging material already in use with a lighter weight alternative. For instance, Bonfire Wines packages its wine in pouches rather than bottles and has a carbon footprint 70%-80% less than that of bottles. In addition, the pouches can store double the amount of wine than bottles.

The second method of light weighting the product is cutting the packaging material. For instance, the water bottles produced by Sidel RightWeight offers weight savings of more than 30% in comparison with a conventional commercial bottle. Also, Ball introduced lightweight cans in Europe in 2013. These beer cans contain 20%-25% recycled aluminum and are around 8% lighter in weight compared to the previous cans. This trend of introducing lightweight beverage packaging is expected to boost the growth of the beverage packaging market in Europeduring the forecast period.

Use of automation and robotics in beverage packaging

The advantages of fully automated machinery are flexibility in volume, consistency, and increased speed of production. Advances and innovations in electronics, better computer technologies, along with a rise in awareness about the benefits of automation have encouraged packaging industries to shift to integrated packaging machinery solutions. Also, there is a huge demand for robotics in the packaging industry in the region.

"The machines in the packaging industry in Europe are equipped with advanced monitoring as well as control capabilities to maintain packaging lines and reduce energy consumption. Technologically advanced robotic machinery makes use of real-time data collected from several other machines. Hence, robotics has the potential to positively transform lives, raise efficiency and safety levels, as well as provide enhanced levels of service, which is expected to boost the growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe during the forecast period," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

Market consolidation

Vendors in the beverage packaging market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio through new product launches and acquiring product design-specialized firms. For instance, Amcor acquired China-based Zhongshan Tiancai Packaging in 2015 to consolidate its position in the market. This is expected to cater to the beverage industry in every aspect, triggering its growth in Europe. The key vendors in the beverage packaging market in the region are Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings, and Owens-Illinois. These companies have a strong presence in Europe, especially Western Europe. Market consolidation is one of the major trends, which is expected to boost the growth of the beverage packaging industry in Europe.

Demand for aesthetic appeal in packaging

The increased demand for beverages largely drives the demand for packaging machinery in Europe. Hence, there has been a tremendous increase in demand for automated packaging machines, as well as energy efficient machines. Along with this, the consumer preference for beauty, and demand for attractively designed, shaped, and labeled beverage packaging has also increased. PET is becoming a favorable packaging material in the beverage packaging market in Europe due to its light weight, recyclability, shatter resistance, and extraordinary design flexibility. Other packaging materials, including metal and glass, are also gaining popularity in terms of their shape, size, designs, and attractiveness.

"Appealing beverage packaging designs with impactful labeling on the package are attracting consumers to buy the products. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe during the forecast period," says Sharan.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Packaging Divider Market 2017-2021

Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Display Packaging Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006327/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com