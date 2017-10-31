

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., the Chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, has revealed he will not run for re-election to a ninth term next year.



'Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection to the U.S. Congress in 2018,' Hensarling wrote to supporters on Tuesday.



He added, 'Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment, and I have already stayed far longer than I had originally planned.'



Noting that his term as Financial Services Committee Chairman comes to an end next year, Hensarling said the time seemed right to retire.



Hensarling said he would use the remaining fourteen months of his congressional term to continue the fight for individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited constitutional government.



'Much work remains at the House Financial Services Committee in the areas of housing finance reform, regulatory relief, cyber security and capital formation to name just a few,' Hensarling said.



'Furthermore, important work remains in the Congress as a whole - especially pro-growth tax reform,' he added. 'I look forward to continuing this work on behalf of the people of the 5th District of Texas and all Americans.'



The Dallas Morning News noted the filing period for the March primary starts November 11th, leaving potential successors little time to make a decision and start the campaign process.



