Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) ("Cardero" or the "Company") reports that subject to TSX.V approval, it completed two option agreements for five nickel-cobalt properties in south eastern British Columbia (the "Kootenay Project" or the "Project") totalling approximately 8,000 hectares (Figure 1). The Project is within the prospective Lardeau Group, which hosts numerous volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, including the past-producing Goldstream mine located north of Revelstoke.

Project Discovery

The Project includes the Ledgend Property, which has the first documented occurrence of nickel-cobalt bearing massive sulphides in the region. The mineralization was first described in 1998 by the B.C. Geological Survey as outcropping massive pyrrhotite with nickel and cobalt minerals (Plate 1). The geologist noted that the mineralized horizon could be traced over hundreds of meters along strike. In 2016, the underlying owners relocated the discovery outcrop and grab sampling returned values of 0.15 to 0.76% nickel and 0.01 to 0.09% cobalt, as well as up to 0.53% chrome and anomalous copper and zinc.

"The acquisition of the Kootenay Project is a culmination of many months of due diligence, project review and sampling in the field. We are confident that we have acquired a nickel-cobalt discovery with significant potential for expansion." stated Stuart Ross, Cardero's President & CEO, "We believe that Cardero's technical expertise and financial capacity can add value to this project, which together with the Zonia Copper-Oxide Deposit in Arizona, forms part of a growing project portfolio."

Exploration Potential

Cardero believes the metavolcanic and metasedimentary units of the southern Lardeau Group to have excellent potential for hosting volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) with significant nickel-cobalt (± copper-zinc) content. The other known VMS occurrences in the belt were either discovered in areas of good rock exposure, at high elevations, or by chance during construction of forestry roads. The heavily vegetated low-elevation regions are under-explored, and few previous worker in the area recognized the potential for nickel-cobalt mineralization. Past exploration has focussed on lead-zinc- silver replacement and silver-gold vein deposits.

The 8,000 hectares of claims within the Lardeau Group cover the most prospective of the anomalous nickel-cobalt regional silt anomalies produced by the regional sampling programmes of the B.C. Ministry of Mines. Three of the properties (Nico, Spine and Tesla) cover the more prospective nickel-cobalt results reported incidentally by Mineral Mountain Resources in 2012, during their regional exploration for silver-zinc-gold mineralization. The extensive property package allows Cardero to manage a pipeline of results, with Ledgend being the most advanced, and Lardeau being the most grassroots. More details on each project are available at www.cardero.com.

Details of Option Terms

The first option agreement applies to four properties being Ledgend, Enerplus-Tesla, Nico, and Spine (2,647 hectares) being optioned from the underlying owners who are at arms-length to the company. Cardero has been granted the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the four properties by paying an aggregate of $895,000 in cash and issuing an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares over a four year term are as follows:

Date Cash to Optionors Cardero Shares On the Effective Date (October 25, 2017) $25,000 0 On the Closing Date $0 200,000 Year 1 Anniversary $75,000 400,000 Year 2 Anniversary $170,000 600,000 Year 3 Anniversary $225,000 800,000 Year 4 Anniversary $400,000 1,000,000 Total $895,000 3,000,000

The second option agreement applies to the Lardeau project (1,728 hectares). The underlying owner is Wealth Minerals Ltd, a corporation which is not at arm's length to the Company. Cardero has been granted the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lardeau project by issuing an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares over a four year term are as follows:

Date Cardero Shares Closing 200,000 Year 1 Anniversary 300,000 Year 2 Anniversary 300,000 Year 3 Anniversary 300,000 Year 4 Anniversary 300,000 Total 1,400,000

All of the claims are subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty. Cardero will have the right to purchase ½ of the royalty applicable to the Ledgend, Enerplus-Tesla, Nico, and Spine properties for a payment of $1,000,000 in cash at any time following date Cardero exercises its right to acquire the properties. A similar buy-back provision applies in relation to the Lardeau project.