IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Astoria at Central Park West -- a high-rise coastal living community in Irvine that offers panoramic views and resort-style amenities -- is pleased to announce the launch of its robust new mobile application, an expansion on its previously existing first-rate resident offerings. The new resident app will serve to enhance the luxurious lifestyle that its residents have grown accustomed to.

"At Astoria, we understand that our tenants are busy and have a need for quick ways to improve their day to day lifestyles," said Ed Pajarito, Astoria at Central Park West general manager. "With the launch of this new app, Astoria is looking to demonstrate the investment we have made in our residents."

A unique one-stop tool, the new resident app offers a multitude of features including a messaging system, maintenance requests, package notification, surveys, a resident bulletin board, check-ins for delivery services, reservation requests, guest authorization and rent payments. A simple and effective way for residents to engage within the Astoria community and interact with the team, the unified app is now available for residents on iTunes.

An exclusive feature offered through the platform allows for each resident to experience what it's like having their very own virtual assistant and gives users instant access to a variety of helpful services. The program was designed to help tenants to book travel arrangements, dining reservations, view price comparisons, request directory assistance, explore traffic and road conditions, create appointment reminders and more.

"We are excited to hear the feedback on this new program, and look forward to additional improvements in the coming year," said Pajarito.

For more information about Astoria at Central Park West, please visit http://www.astoriacpw.com.

About Astoria at Central Park West: A high-rise coastal living community in Irvine, California, Astoria features an alluring mix of resort-inspired amenities that include an oversized pool, state-of the art fitness center and 24-hour concierge and valet parking. Located on the border of Irvine and beautiful Newport Beach, Astoria features easy access to the Irvine business district, The District at Tustin Legacy, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, the I-5 and 405 freeways and John Wayne Airport. Astoria's striking dual 15-story high-rise towers feature 240 luxury residences offering urbane floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, built-in surround sound, and walk in showers with glass enclosures and separate soaker tubs. For more information, please visit http://www.astoriacpw.com and follow Astoria on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

