

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading on Tuesday. Qualcomm is currently down by 7.3 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



The early sell-off by Qualcomm came after a report from Reuters said Apple (AAPL) has designed iPhones and iPads that would drop chips supplied by the company.



