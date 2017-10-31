LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-10-31 21:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced company presentations at the following conferences taking place in November:



Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders, November 1 -2, 2017, at the Hilton London Olympia in London, United Kingdom.



-- Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will be presenting the keynote presentation: "Investigating Critical Challenges in the Gene Therapy Field", on Wednesday November 1st, at 8:30 a.m. GMT. In addition, he will be participating in a panel discussion: "How do Investors View the Gene Therapy Space?" on Thursday November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. GMT.



Life Science Summit by Defined Health, November 1 - 2, 2017, at 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center in New York City, NY.



-- Jonathan Garen, chief business officer, will participating in the panel discussion: "Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is - Investing in Novel Cardiovascular Therapies in Myocardial Infarction, Heart Failure and Peripheral Artery Disease" on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. EST.



Huntington's disease Study Group, November 2 - 4, 2017, at the at the Hyatt Regency Conference Center in Denver, Co.



-- Pavlina Konstantinova, Ph.D., director new therapeutic target discovery, will be presenting on AAV5-miHTT gene therapy for Huntington's Disease on Thursday November 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. EDT.



10th Global Forum on Research and Treatment Products for Bleeding Disorders, November 8 - 10, 2017, at the Marriott Château Champlain hotel in Montreal, Canada.



-- Eileen Sawyer Ph.D., director global medical affairs, will be presenting Interim results up to 1.5 years' follow - up from a Phase I/II dose - escalation study of AMT - 060 (AAV5 - hFIX) in adults with severe or moderate - severe hemophilia B on Friday, November 10th at 8:30 a.m. EST.



2017 BioMAN Summit on Commercialization of Cell and Gene Therapy Products: The Impact of Critical Choices, November 14- 15, 2017, at the Boston Marriott Cambridge in Boston, MA.



-- Lance Weed, vice president operations, will be presenting on the Development and Commercialization of Cell Therapy Products.



Evercore ISI Inaugural Biopharma Catalyst/Deep Dive Conference, November 29 - 30, 2017, at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA.



-- Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer, will be hosting investor meetings and participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday November 29th, at 4:15 p.m. EST The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.



Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit Conference, November 30, 2017, at Barclays offices at 745 Seventh Avenue in New York City, NY.



-- Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer, will be hosting investor meetings and presenting a corporate overview on Thursday November 30th, at 8:20 a.m. EST.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases.



