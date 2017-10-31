MONACO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2017.

Summary of Third Quarter 2017 Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 38% to $37.3 million from $27.1 million during the same period in 2016.

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $6.7 million as compared to net loss of $24.5 million, during the same period in 2016. Adjusted net loss(1) for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million as compared to $9.0 million, during the same period in 2016.

EBITDA(2) for the third quarter of 2017 amounted to earnings of $27.4 million as compared to a loss of $6.2 million during the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 103% to $18.9 million from $9.3 million during the same period in 2016.

Earnings per share(4) and Adjusted loss per share(4) for the third quarter of 2017 were $0.04 and $0.05 respectively, calculated on a weighted average number of 101,521,234 shares, as compared to a Loss per share of $0.34 and Adjusted loss per share of $0.15 during the same period in 2016, calculated on a weighted average number of 83,601,283 shares.





Summary of Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Results

Net revenues for the nine months of 2017 increased by 35% to $105.7 million from $78.1 million during the same period in 2016.

Net income for the nine months of 2017 was $1.9 million as compared to a net loss of $51.3 million, during the same period in 2016. Adjusted net loss for the nine months of 2017 was $7.1 million as compared to $32.0 million, during the same period in 2016.

EBITDA for the nine months of 2017 increased to $59.8 million as compared to $2.5 million during the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2017 increased by 133% to $50.8 million as compared to $21.8 million during the same period in 2016.

Loss per share(4) and Adjusted loss per share for the nine months of 2017 were $0.10 and $0.19, respectively, calculated on a weighted average number of shares of 100,731,192, as compared to loss per share of $0.74 and Adjusted loss per share of $0.51 during the same period in 2016, calculated on a weighted average number of shares of 83,573,418.





(1) Adjusted Net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted Net income/(loss) represents Net income/(loss) before loss on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, gain on loan write off, early redelivery cost, other operating income, impairment loss and gain/(loss) on foreign currency. See Table 1.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents Net income/(loss) plus net interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortization. See Table 1.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents EBITDA before loss on sale of assets, gain/( loss) on derivatives, gain on debt extinguishment, other operating income, early redelivery cost, impairment loss and gain/(loss) on foreign currency. See Table 1.

(4) Earnings/(loss) per share and Adjusted Earnings/(loss) per share represent Net Income/(loss) and Adjusted Net income/(loss) less preferred dividend and deemed dividend divided by the weighted average number of shares respectively. See Table 1.

Fleet and Employment Profile

As of October 25, 2017, our operational fleet comprised of 38 drybulk vessels with an average age of 7.3 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.4 million dwt. Our fleet consists of 14 Panamax class vessels, nine Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 post-Panamax class vessels and three Capesize class vessels, all built 2003 onwards. Taking into account our last contracted drybulk newbuild Kamsarmax class vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2018, our fleet will comprise of 39 vessels, 11 of which will be eco-design vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.5 million dwt, assuming no additional vessel acquisitions or disposals.

Set out below is a table showing the Company's existing and newbuild vessels and their contracted employment as of October 25, 2017:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Charter Vessel Name DWT Year Built Country of Rate Charter construction [USD/day] Duration(1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Panamax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2016 - Maria 76,000 2003 Japan 6,500 Feb 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2017 - 7,500 Jan 2018 Koulitsa 76,900 2003 Japan 9,000 Jan 2018 - Apr 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 2017 - Paraskevi 74,300 2003 Japan 7,400 Jun 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2017 - Vassos 76,000 2004 Japan 7,500 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 2017 - Katerina 76,000 2004 Japan 7,500 Jun 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 2017 - Maritsa 76,000 2005 Japan 10,100 Sep 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2017 - Efrossini 75,000 2012 Japan 12,000 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2016 - 6,200 Nov 2017 Zoe 75,000 2013 Japan 8,200 Nov 2017 - Feb 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 2017 - Kypros Land 77,100 2014 Japan 12,300 Oct 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 2017 - Kypros Sea 77,100 2014 Japan 11,250 May 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 2016 - Kypros Bravery 78,000 2015 Japan 7,500 May 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 2016 - Kypros Sky 77,100 2015 Japan 9,100 Feb 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 2017 - Kypros Loyalty 78,000 2015 Japan 12,500 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 2017 - Kypros Spirit 78,000 2016 Japan 15,000 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kamsarmax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Sep 2017 - Merchant 82,300 2006 Japan 13,850 Feb 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Sep 2017 - Trader 82,300 2006 Japan 11,600 Aug 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Oct 2017- Dec Leader 82,300 2007 Japan 14,000 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas June 2017 - Commander 83,700 2008 Japan 10,150 May 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Apr 2017 - Builder 81,600 2012 China 8,400 (3) Jun 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Jun 2017 - Fighter 81,600 2012 China 8,475 Jan 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Mar 2017 - Farmer(2) 81,600 2012 China 10,675 Dec 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedhoulas Apr 2017 - Cherry (2) 82,000 2015 China 6,600 Oct 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2017 - Pedhoulas 8,500 Mar 2018 Rose(2) 82,000 2017 China 10,000 Mar 2018 - May 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-Panamax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 2017 - Marina 87,000 2006 Japan 10,600 May 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 2017 - Xenia 87,000 2006 Japan 10,000 (4) Jun 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apr 2016 - Sophia 87,000 2007 Japan 7,250 Nov 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 2017 - Eleni 87,000 2008 Japan 15,250 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2017 - Martine 87,000 2009 Japan 11,500 Feb 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 2017 - Andreas K 92,000 2009 South Korea 12,500 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 2017 - Panayiota K 92,000 2010 South Korea 13,500 Dec 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 2017 - 8,600 Nov 2017 Venus Heritage 95,800 2010 Japan 13,200 Nov 2017 - Mar 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 2017 - Venus History 95,800 2011 Japan 8,850 Nov 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 2017 - Venus Horizon 95,800 2012 Japan 9,250 Jan 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 2017 - Troodos Sun 85,000 2016 Japan 14,750 Dec 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 2017 - Troodos Air 85,000 2016 Japan 11,350 (5) Jul 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capesize ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 2011 - Kanaris 178,100 2010 China 25,928 Jun 2031 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Feb 2012 - Pelopidas 176,000 2011 China 38,000 Dec 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2014 - Lake Despina 181,400 2014 Japan 24,376 (6) Jan 2024 ============================================================================ Total dwt of existing fleet 3,421,800 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross Charter Hull Number DWT Expected Country of Rate Charter delivery construction [USD/day] Duration(1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kamsarmax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hull 1552 81,600 H1 2018 Japan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total dwt of orderbook 81,600 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. The start date represents either the actual start date or, in the case of a contracted charter that had not commenced as of October 25, 2017, the scheduled start date. The actual start date and redelivery date may differ from the referenced scheduled start and redelivery dates depending on the terms of the charter and market conditions and does not reflect the options to extend the period time charter. 2. Vessel sold and leased back on a net daily bareboat charter rate of $6,500 for a period of 10 years, with a purchase obligation at the end of the 10th year and purchase options in favor of the Company after the second year of the bareboat charter, at annual intervals and predetermined purchase prices. 3. The charter agreement grants the charterer the option to extend the period time charter for an additional 10 to 14 months period at a gross daily charter rate of $9,900. 4. The charter agreement grants the charterer the option to extend the period time charter for an additional 12 to 16 months period at a gross daily charter rate of $12,500. 5. The charter agreement grants the charterer the option to extend the period time charter for an additional 12 to 16 months period at a gross daily charter rate of $12,500. 6. A period time charter of ten years at a gross daily charter rate of $23,100 for the first two and a half years and of $24,810 for the remaining period. In January 2017, the period time charter was amended to reflect substitution of the initial charterer with its subsidiary guaranteed by the initial charterer and changes in payment terms; all other charter terms remained unchanged. The charter agreement grants the charterer an option to purchase the vessel at any time beginning at the end of the seventh year of the charter, at a price of $39 million less a 1.00% commission, decreasing thereafter on a pro-rated basis by $1.5 million per year. The Company holds a right of first refusal to buy back the vessel in the event that the charterer exercises its option to purchase the vessel and subsequently offers to sell such vessel to a third party. The charter agreement also grants the charterer the option to extend the period time charter for an additional twelve months at a time at a gross daily charter rate of $26,330, less 1.25% total commissions, which option may be exercised by the charterer a maximum of two times.

The contracted employment of fleet ownership days as of October 25, 2017 was:

2017 (remaining) 84% 2017 (full year) 97% 2018 37% 2019 10%

Order book, capital expenditure requirements and liquidity as of October 25, 2017

The remaining order book consisted of one newbuild vessel; our wholly-owned subsidiary Pinewood Shipping Corporation has contracted to acquire Hull No. 1552 with scheduled delivery date in 2018 and has agreed to issue $16.9 million of preferred equity to an unaffiliated investor upon delivery.

The remaining capital expenditure requirements amounted to $27.8 million consisting of $0.5 million payable in 2017 and $27.3 million payable in 2018.

We had liquidity of $80.2 million, consisting of $69.9 million in cash and bank time deposits and $10.3 million in restricted cash.

In addition we have secured $16.9 million of preferred equity financing for Hull 1552 and have the capacity to borrow against one unencumbered vessel.

Update on the sale and leaseback transactions

In June 2017, we exercised options under the sale and leaseback agreements to purchase two Kamsarmax class vessels at an aggregate predetermined price of $43.8 million, terminating the relevant bareboat charters representing an annualized cash outflow of $4.7 million. The transaction consummated in September 2017 and the Company financed the acquisition of the vessels through cash on hand and new credit facilities.

The sale and leaseback transaction had been accounted as a financing transaction. The outstanding obligation of these two vessels amounted to $41.8 million as of the transaction date. Deferred finance costs of $1.4 million were written off upon the consummation of the transaction.

Refinancing of loan facilities

In September 2017, we successfully concluded the settlement of $74.9 million loans outstanding at a discount, with a new loan facility of $49.6 million and cash on hand of US$17.1 million, resulting in a net gain on debt extinguishment of $8.2 million.

Dividend Policy

The Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend to its common stock holders for the third quarter of 2017. The Company had 101,526,708 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of October 25, 2017.

The Company declared in October a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.B), on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and on its 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from July 30, 2017 to October 29, 2017 payable on October 30, 2017 to the respective shareholders of record as of October 23, 2017.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company's growth and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company's existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: "Highlights of the third quarter include, improvement of our capital structure towards reducing finance costs and our break-even point, continuous reduction of adjusted losses per share in an improving charter market and for the first time after several quarters, earnings per share on unadjusted basis, taking into account the write off of $8.2 million of debt."

Conference Call

On November 1, 2017 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (866) 819-7111 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(800) 953-0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452-542-301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Safe Bulkers" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2017 by dialing 1 (866) 247-4222 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(800) 953-1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550-000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 1859591#

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website (safebulkers.com). Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Management Discussion of Third Quarter 2017 Results

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $6.7 million compared to net loss of $24.5 million during the same period in 2016, mainly due to the following factors:

Net revenues: Net revenues increased by 38% to $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2016, mainly due to an increase in charter rates and to a lesser extent an increase in the average number of vessels. The Company operated 38.00 vessels on average during the third quarter of 2017, earning a TCE(6) rate of $10,419, compared to 36.97 vessels and a TCE rate of $7,637 during the same period in 2016.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses, which include dry-docking cost and initial supplies expenses, increased by 9% to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $12.3 million for the same period in 2016, as a result of the average number of vessels increasing by 3% to 38.00 vessels, from 36.97 vessels respectively and increased maintenance and spare parts costs partly offset by no dry-docking costs incurred for the third quarter of 2017, compared to one during the third quarter of 2016.

Gain on debt extinguishment: In September 2017, the Company entered into a discount settlement agreement with the lenders to prepay and settle loans amounting to $74.9 million at a discount which resulted in a net gain of $8.2 million. The settlement was funded from a new loan facility of $49.6 million and cash on hand of US$17.1 million.

Interest expenses: Interest expense increased to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2016, as a result of the increase in the weighted average loan outstanding and the increase in the weighted average interest rate of our loans and credit facilities.

Daily vessel operating expenses(5): Daily vessel operating expenses, which are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period, increased by 6% to $3,830 for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $3,617 for the same period in 2016, due to increased maintenance and spare parts costs.

Daily general and administrative expenses(5): Daily general and administrative expenses, which include management fees payable to our Managers(7) decreased by 3% to $1,163 for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $1,196 for the same period in 2016.

(5) See Table 2.

(6) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rate, represents the Company's charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during such period.

(7) Safety Management Overseas S.A. and Safe Bulkers Management Limited, each a related party referred in this press release as "our Manager" and collectively "our Managers".

Unaudited Interim Financial Information and Other Data SAFE BULKERS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) Three-Months Period Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, Ended September 30, ----------------------- ----------------------- 2016 2017 2016 2017 ---------- ----------- ---------- ----------- REVENUES: Revenues 28,198 38,845 81,015 109,939 Commissions (1,076) (1,528) (2,953) (4,285) Net revenues 27,122 37,317 78,062 105,654 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (1,218) (893) (6,189) (3,359) Vessel operating expenses (12,303) (13,391) (36,886) (39,095) Depreciation (12,673) (12,972) (36,799) (38,443) General and administrative expenses (4,066) (4,067) (11,694) (12,004) Early redelivery cost - (182) - (267) Other operating income/(expense) 1,158 - 1,158 (390) Loss on sale of assets - - (2,750) (120) Impairment loss (17,163) - (17,163) - Operating (loss)/income (19,143) 5,812 (32,261) 11,976 OTHER (EXPENSE) / INCOME: Interest expense (4,780) (6,072) (14,465) (17,666) Other finance costs (222) (90) (1,469) (435) Gain on debt extinguishment - 8,189 - 8,189 Interest income 97 213 385 606 Gain/(loss) on derivatives 357 (4) (871) 51 Foreign currency gain 110 561 300 1,545 Amortization and write- off of deferred finance charges (937) (1,878) (2,948) (2,385) Net (loss)/income (24,518) 6,731 (51,329) 1,881 Less Preferred dividend 3,502 2,940 10,530 9,375 Less Preferred deemed dividend - - - 2,146 Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (28,020) 3,791 (61,859) (9,640) (Loss)/Earnings per share basic and diluted (0.34) 0.04 (0.74) (0.10) Weighted average number of shares 83,601,283 101,521,234 83,573,418 100,731,192 Nine Months Period Ended September 30, ------------------------ 2016 2017 ----------- ----------- (In million of U.S. Dollars) CASH FLOW DATA Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6.8 $ 35.4 Net cash provided by /(used in) investing activities 15.2 (19.0) Net cash used in financing activities (93.7) (42.0) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (71.7) (25.6) SAFE BULKERS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars) December 31, 2016 September 30, 2017 ------------------ ------------------ ASSETS Cash, restricted cash and time deposits 94,813 67,823 Other current assets 16,195 15,872 Vessels, net 1,038,719 1,031,097 Advances for vessel acquisition and vessels under construction 13,007 3,585 Restricted cash non-current 10,002 7,401 Other non-current assets 1,017 811 Total assets 1,173,753 1,126,589 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Other current liabilities 11,603 11,732 Current portion of long-term debt, net 12,177 24,908 Long-term debt, net 569,781 544,104 Other non-current liabilities 1,656 - Shareholders' equity 578,536 545,845 Total liabilities and equity 1,173,753 1,126,589 TABLE 1 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS, EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE Three-Months Nine-Months Period Ended September Period Ended September 30, 30, ------------------------ ----------------------- (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) 2016 2017 2016 2017 ----------- ------------ ----------- ----------- Net Loss - Adjusted Net Loss Net (loss)/income (24,518) 6,731 (51,329) 1,881 Plus Loss on sale of assets - - 2,750 120 Plus (Gain)/loss on derivatives (357) 4 871 (51) Plus Early redelivery cost - 182 - 267 Less Other operating (income)/expense (1,158) - (1,158) 390 Plus Impairment loss 17,163 - 17,163 - Less Gain on loan write off - (8,189) - (8,189) Less Foreign currency gain (110) (561) (300) (1,545) Adjusted Net loss (8,980) (1,833) (32,003) (7,127) EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income (24,518) 6,731 (51,329) 1,881 Plus Net Interest expense 4,683 5,859 14,080 17,060 Plus Depreciation 12,673 12,972 36,799 38,443 Plus Amortization 937 1,878 2,948 2,385 EBITDA (6,225) 27,440 2,498 59,769 Plus Loss on sale of assets - - 2,750 120 Plus (Gain)/loss on derivatives (357) 4 871 (51) Plus Early redelivery cost - 182 - 267 Less Other operating (income)/expense (1,158) - (1,158) 390 Plus Impairment loss 17,163 - 17,163 - Less Gain on loan write off - (8,189) - (8,189) Less Foreign currency gain (110) (561) (300) (1,545) ADJUSTED EBITDA 9,313 18,876 21,824 50,761 (Loss)/Earnings per share Net (loss)/income (24,518) 6,731 (51,329) 1,881 Less Preferred dividend 3,502 2,940 10,530 9,375 Less Preferred deemed dividend - - - 2,146 Net (loss)/income available to common shareholders (28,020) 3,791 (61,859) (9,640) Weighted average number of shares 83,601,283 101,521,234 83,573,418 100,731,192 (Loss)/Earnings per share (0.34) 0.04 (0.74) (0.10) Adjusted Loss per share Adjusted Net loss (8,980) (1,833) (32,003) (7,127) Less Preferred dividend 3,502 2,940 10,530 9,375 Less Deemed dividend - - - 2,146 Adjusted Net loss available to common shareholders (12,482) (4,773) (42,533) (18,648) Weighted average number of shares 83,601,283 101,521,234 83,573,418 100,731,192 Adjusted Loss per share (0.15) (0.05) (0.51) (0.19)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net loss and Adjusted loss per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP.

- EBITDA represents Net income/(loss) before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

- Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before loss on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, gain on debt extinguishment, other operating income/(expense), early redelivery cost, impairment loss and gain/(loss) on foreign currency.

- Adjusted Net loss represents Net loss before loss on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, gain on debt extinguishment, other operating income/(expense), early redelivery cost, impairment loss and gain/(loss) on foreign currency.

- Adjusted Loss per share represents Adjusted Net loss less preferred dividend and preferred deemed dividend divided by the weighted average number of shares.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net loss and Adjusted loss per share are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. The Company believes that including these supplemental financial measures assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our financial and operational performance in assessing whether to continue investing in us. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net loss and Adjusted loss per share are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance from period to period because the calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally further eliminates the effects from loss on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, gain on debt extinguishment and gain/(loss) on foreign currency, items which may vary from year to year and for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Furthermore, the calculation of Adjusted Net loss generally eliminates the effects of loss on sale of assets, gain/(loss) on derivatives, gain on debt extinguishment and gain/(loss) on foreign currency, items which may vary from year to year and for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(loss) per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under US GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss should not be considered as substitutes for net income and other operations data prepared in accordance with US GAAP or as a measure of profitability. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(loss) per share, are frequently used as measures of operating results and performance, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income/(loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(loss) per share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items.

TABLE 2: FLEET DATA AND AVERAGE DAILY INDICATORS Three-Months Nine-Months Period Ended Period Ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2017 2016 2017 FLEET DATA Number of vessels at period end 37 38 37 38 Average age of fleet (in years) 6.43 7.25 6.43 7.25 Ownership days (1) 3,401 3,496 9,986 10,358 Available days (2) 3,392 3,496 9,947 10,288 Operating days (3) 3,329 3,478 9,703 10,181 Fleet utilization (4) 97.9% 99.5% 97.2% 98.3% Average number of vessels in the period (5) 36.97 38.00 36.45 37.94 AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (6) $7,637 $10,419 $7,226 $9,943 Daily vessel operating expenses (7) $3,617 $3,830 $3,694 $3,774 Daily general and administrative expenses (8) $1,196 $1,163 $1,171 $1,159

_____________

1. Ownership days represents the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. 2. Available days represents the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession, net of off-hire days associated with scheduled maintenance, which includes major repairs, drydockings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys. 3. Operating days represents the number of our available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to any reason, excluding scheduled maintenance. 4. Fleet utilization is calculated by dividing the number of our operating days during a period by the number of our ownership days during that period. 5. Average number of vessels in the period is calculated by dividing ownership days in the period by the number of days in that period. 6. Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, represents our charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during such period. 7. Daily vessel operating expenses include the costs for crewing, insurance, lubricants, spare parts, provisions, stores, repairs, maintenance, statutory and classification expense, drydocking, intermediate and special surveys and other miscellaneous items. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. 8. Daily general and administrative expenses include daily fixed and variable management fees payable to our Manager and daily costs in relation to our operation as a public company. Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series B preferred stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.B", "SB.PR.C", and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:



Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

+357 25 887 200

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com



Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com



