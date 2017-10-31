Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 27 October 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bradley Beitler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each



ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $13.92 Volume/No. of Shares: 141.433 (of which 0.433 are held beneficially) e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 27 October 2017 e) Place of the transaction Outside of the Trading Venue

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006433/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc